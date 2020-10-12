SI.com
Falcon Report
Dan Quinn, Thomas Dimitroff Fired by Atlanta Falcons

Zach Hood

The Atlanta Falcons announced Sunday night that General Manager Thomas Dimitroff and Head Coach Dan Quinn have been relieved of their duties, effective immediately.

Falcons President and CEO Rich McKay will assume day-to-day oversight of football operations and will aid owner Arthur Blank in the search for a new general manager and head coach. Under the direction of McKay, Dimitroff’s responsibilities will be handled by present members of the football operations staff for remainder of the season according to a Falcons press release. An interim head coach is expected to be announced on Monday Oct. 12.

“Decisions like these are very difficult, but the previous two seasons and start to this one have been especially hard for me because of the deep love, admiration and respect I and my family have for Dan, Thomas and their families,” said Blank. “For many years, they have represented me, our team, organization and Atlanta with class, commitment and all the passion you would want in the leaders of the team. But as everyone knows, this is a results business and I owe it to our fans to put the best product we can on the field. We have poured every resource possible into winning and will continue to do so, but the results of late do not meet our standard or what I’ve promised our fans. Therefore, we will install new coaching and personnel leadership of the Atlanta Falcons at the appropriate time.

“Our finish in 2019 earned an opportunity to show that momentum could be continued and built upon, but that has clearly not happened,” Blank added. “And overall, the last 3-plus seasons have fallen short of my commitment to Atlanta and to our fans everywhere. I want them all to know that my commitment to winning has not wavered and I will continue to provide every resource possible to that end.”

The Falcons, still looking for their first win of 2020, travel to Minnesota next weekend to face the Vikings. More details, including an interim head coach, will come tomorrow. 

Candidates could be offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, and assistant head coach Jeff Ulbrich.

