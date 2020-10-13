SI.com
Falcon Report
Falcons Announce More Coaching Changes

Dave Holcomb

The Atlanta Falcons announced the promotion of three coaches Monday night. Jeff Ulbrich will take the place of Raheem Morris at defensive coordinator while Bernie Parmalee is the new special teams coordinator. Will Harriger will also become the new running backs coach.

Ulbrich has been on the Falcons staff since 2015. He served as linebackers coach for five seasons and began sharing the defensive play calling duties towards the end of last season. Ulbrich's play calling was a major reason why the Falcons improved defensively during the second half of last year.

Heading into 2020, Ulbrich returned to coaching the linebackers and also held the title of assistant head coach.

In his third season with the Falcons, Parmalee coached the Atlanta running backs in 2018 and the first five games of this year. Last season, he served as an assistant coach on special teams and offense. As the organization's new special teams coordinator, this is his first opportunity to be a coordinator.

Harriger was also an offensive assistant last year and entered 2020 as the game management coordinator. Harriger played linebacker in college and has never coached running backs, but he worked with quarterbacks with the Seattle Seahawks before joining the Falcons' staff.

All of these coaching changes come on the heels of the Falcons firing head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff on Sunday night after the team fell to 0-5 with a 23-16 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Morris was promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach to take Quinn's place.

