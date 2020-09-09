Atlanta's Falcon Report News Update! September 9th, 2020

Here is all the content that was posted on the Falcon Report from September 5th to now! Make sure to give us a follow in the upper right hand corner if you haven't. You can sign up for FREE! No cost, no hassle! When you do, you will be added to our email list and will be notified each time we have a new article on the site.

The Falcon Report is dedicated to bringing you the most up-to-date and relevant information pertaining to the Atlanta Falcons.

September 5th-September 8th

Atlanta Falcons Release Kurt Benkert and Laquon Treadwell

Arthur Blank Opens Up About Michael Vick In His New Book "Good Company"

Atlanta Falcons Announce 53-Man Roster

Examining Hayden Hurst's Ceiling As A Fantasy Option

Report: Atlanta Falcons Claim OT Timon Parris From Washington

Breaking Down The Atlanta Falcons Cornerbacks After 53-Man Roster Set

Atlanta Falcons List James Carpenter As Starting Left Guard

Saving The Falcons: If The Atlanta Falcons Can't Run Or Pass Block This Season, Nothing Else Matters

Breaking Down The Atlanta Falcons Linebackers After 53-Man Roster Set

Atlanta Falcons Release Initial Depth Chart

