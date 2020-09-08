SI.com
Falcon Report
HomeDraftFilmsNewsFlyFalcon+
Search

Breaking Down The Atlanta Falcons Linebackers After 53-Man Roster Set

Malik Brown

The Atlanta Falcons have cut down their roster to 53 players, which means it’s almost time to play some football.

With the roster set, we can examine how every position on the team will look heading into the season.

The linebacker group has been one of the most consistent on the Falcons, but this offseason they went through some major changes with the departure of De’Vondre Campbell. Despite the loss, this group still possesses the fast and physical mantra that Coach Dan Quinn loves.

Here are the linebackers that will be on the final roster:

Deion Jones

Foyesade Oluokun

LaRoy Reynolds

Mykal Walker

Deone Bucannon

Jones will continue to be the heart of the Falcons defense, and the leader of the linebacker core. Jones has solidified himself as one of the best young linebackers in the league, and he will be asked to continue to carry the load on the defensive side of the ball. His sideline-to-sideline speed is one of the best, which makes him valuable against the pass and run.


Oluokun will most likely be the starter next to Jones to start the season. He showed promise during the last stretch of the 2019 season as his reps increased, and his play improved. He also has great speed across the board, but his coverage skills are what will be needed on this defense.

Walker may have had one of the most impressive camps this season for the Falcons as a rookie. Walker showed his niche for getting to the ball and creating turnovers, something the Falcons have lacked in the past years. The team will need to find a way to implement him on the field with his aggressive play.

Reynolds returns to be a solid depth option for the Falcons. For years, Reynolds has shown his physicality on the field, which can help on both the defense and special teams, where he’ll most likely make his contributions this season.

Bucannon has had an up and down career, but he won’t be asked to do much on the Falcons. His versatility on the field is what makes him an intriguing piece, as he’s able to play linebacker and safety. The Falcons probably won’t need him at safety, but it’s good to have players that can step in at any position.

Though the linebacker core looks completely different from last season, these players have shown in camp that they’re ready for the challenge.

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram!

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook

THANKS FOR READING FALCON REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saving The Falcons: If The Atlanta Falcons Can't Run Or Pass Block This Season, Nothing Else Matters

Starting with the offensive line, the Atlanta Falcons have more than a few concerns when they begin their season Sunday at home against the Seattle Seahawks.

Terence Moore

Atlanta Falcons List James Carpenter As Starting Left Guard

The Atlanta Falcons released their initial depth chart Monday afternoon.

Zach Hood

Breaking Down The Atlanta Falcons Cornerbacks After 53-Man Roster Set

The final roster is set for the Atlanta Falcons. How does the cornerback group look?

Malik Brown

Report: Atlanta Falcons Claim OT Timon Parris From Washington

Zach Hood

Examining Hayden Hurst's Ceiling As A Fantasy Option

How will tight end Hayden Hurst fair in his first season with the Atlanta Falcons?

Dave Holcomb

Atlanta Falcons Announce 53-Man Roster

The Falcons' roster is all set for Sept. 13.

Chris Vinel

Arthur Blank Opens Up About Michael Vick In His New Book "Good Company"

For years we've heard about how fans and others felt about Michael Vick's dogfighting scandal, but we finally get to hear from Arthur Blank in his new book "Good Company."

Malik Brown

Atlanta Falcons Release Kurt Benkert and Laquon Treadwell

Could the Falcons make more moves before next week's season-opener?

Daniel Comer

This Week In Atlanta Falcons Training Camp : Final Week

Dad and Demi take a look back at Atlanta Falcons training camp 2020

William B. Carver

Sanu Reunion? Tampa Bay Super Team? How NFC South Moves Impact Atlanta Falcons

A look at how last-minute roster moves in the division affects the NFC South championship race.

Rashad Milligan