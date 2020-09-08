Breaking Down The Atlanta Falcons Linebackers After 53-Man Roster Set

The Atlanta Falcons have cut down their roster to 53 players, which means it’s almost time to play some football.

With the roster set, we can examine how every position on the team will look heading into the season.

The linebacker group has been one of the most consistent on the Falcons, but this offseason they went through some major changes with the departure of De’Vondre Campbell. Despite the loss, this group still possesses the fast and physical mantra that Coach Dan Quinn loves.

Here are the linebackers that will be on the final roster:

Deion Jones

Foyesade Oluokun

LaRoy Reynolds

Mykal Walker

Deone Bucannon

Jones will continue to be the heart of the Falcons defense, and the leader of the linebacker core. Jones has solidified himself as one of the best young linebackers in the league, and he will be asked to continue to carry the load on the defensive side of the ball. His sideline-to-sideline speed is one of the best, which makes him valuable against the pass and run.



Oluokun will most likely be the starter next to Jones to start the season. He showed promise during the last stretch of the 2019 season as his reps increased, and his play improved. He also has great speed across the board, but his coverage skills are what will be needed on this defense.

Walker may have had one of the most impressive camps this season for the Falcons as a rookie. Walker showed his niche for getting to the ball and creating turnovers, something the Falcons have lacked in the past years. The team will need to find a way to implement him on the field with his aggressive play.

Reynolds returns to be a solid depth option for the Falcons. For years, Reynolds has shown his physicality on the field, which can help on both the defense and special teams, where he’ll most likely make his contributions this season.

Bucannon has had an up and down career, but he won’t be asked to do much on the Falcons. His versatility on the field is what makes him an intriguing piece, as he’s able to play linebacker and safety. The Falcons probably won’t need him at safety, but it’s good to have players that can step in at any position.

Though the linebacker core looks completely different from last season, these players have shown in camp that they’re ready for the challenge.

