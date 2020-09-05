Atlanta Falcons Release Kurt Benkert and Laquon Treadwell

The Atlanta Falcons released fan-favorite quarterback Kurt Benkert and former first-round wide receiver Laquon Treadwell on Saturday, according to separate reports from ESPN’s Vaughn McClure and Adam Schefter.

Benkert, a 2018 undrafted free agent out of the University of Virginia, was pushing for the team’s No. 3 quarterback job behind Matt Ryan and Matt Schaub. Benkert played in one preseason game against the Denver Broncos last season and went 19 for 34 with 185 yards and one touchdown.

After the release, Benkert tweeted, "One way or another I am good and I am blessed. It's a marathon that I won't stop running for."

With Benkert's release and Friday's waiving of former University of Richmond quarterback Kyle Lauletta, the Falcons' roster is down to just Ryan and Schaub behind center, and it appears the team won't be carrying three signal-callers despite the threat of COVID-19 taking over the quarterback room at some point during the 2020 season.

Treadwell, who was signed this offseason to compete with Russell Gage for the Falcons' third wide receiver spot behind Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley, was hoping to be part of an all first-round offense with Atlanta after four underwhelming seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

The No. 23 overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft, Treadwell has totaled 65 receptions on 107 targets for 701 yards receiving and two touchdowns throughout his four-year NFL career.

