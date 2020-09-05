Arthur Blank Opens Up About Michael Vick In His New Book "Good Company"

Michael Vick was a natural treasure in Atlanta, and all around the NFL.

He was a rare quarterback that would beat teams with his legs before his arm, and he made the impossible look possible every Sunday.

Everything was going well until the dogfighting scandal, which Falcons owner Arthur Blank addressed in his new book, “Good Company."

Vick and Blank had a close relationship, although some critics would say it was too close.

In a recent Yahoo sports article containing excerpts from the book, Blank referenced the time he was seen pushing an injured Vick in a wheelchair, which brought the ire of those critical of the duo's relationship.

"'Put People First' means treating people as people," Blank writes in his book. "If I can’t get to know our players; learn about their passions, their histories, their families, and their hopes; and help them in any way that I can, there wouldn’t be a reason for me to own a team.”

The two shared some funny moments as well.

In a Bleacher Report interview, Vick talked about how Blank took him out to dinner at a five-star restaurant and Blank was surprised when Vick ordered chicken tenders. The meal marked the beginning of a strong relationship between the franchise's owner and its most-prized player, although that strong relationship would sour in the summer of 2007.

During the early days of his tenure as owner, Blank remodeled the Georgia Dome, debuted a new logo, and drafted a quarterback that would make fans want to tune in.

He was doing everything fans could've asked for, and more.

When news broke about the dogfighting scandal, Blank says he asked Vick if the reports were true. Vick denied them. Blank would shortly find out that many of the accusations were not only true, but that more details were still being revealed about the case.

Blank writes he "felt deeply disappointed and betrayed – both personally and for the franchise – when Michael’s shadow life came to light.”

Just like Vick's biggest fans, Blank wanted to know why the young star quarterback would risk his career with criminal behavior. He also tried to understand why Vick put himself in that situation.

In his "30 for 30" documentary with ESPN, Vick talked about how he let fame get in the way of his play, and how he was around the wrong crowd throughout the early stages of his NFL career.

While Blank knew what Vick did was wrong, he also knew the quarterback was a product of his environment, having grown up in Newport News, Virginia, one of the country’s roughest neighborhoods.

Vick spent 18 months in jail, but returned to the NFL in 2009 with the Philadelphia Eagles. In 2010, he led the team to the playoffs as its starting quarterback and was elected to his first Pro Bowl since 2005.

Through the good and bad, Blank never gave up on Vick. That’s why in 2017, 10 years after the dogfighting scandal, Vick was able to retire as a Falcon

Blank wrote, “I believe in redemption and second chances, and I wanted to give him the opportunity to show that he had learned from his terrible mistakes.”

Blank’s book "Good Company" goes on sale Sept. 15.

