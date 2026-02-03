ESPN Does Take 2 of 2025 NFL Draft, Key Defender Still with Falcons

Whatever move the Atlanta Falcons made during the last NFL Draft, it seemed to be the right call. ESPN recently conducted a 2025 NFL re-draft. While the Falcons lost some members of the defense, one still made his way to Atlanta in the alternate timeline: James Pearce Jr.

However, there’s a twist compared to the real timeline. ESPN has Atlanta taking Pearce 15th overall, instead of its original pick, Jalon Walker.

“The biggest priority for the Falcons last offseason was boosting an anemic pass rush. They traded back into the first round to snag Pearce after taking Walker, and he responded with 10.5 sacks, the most from a rookie since Micah Parsons in 2021. With Pearce still on the board here, drafting him (and not giving up a future first-round pick to do so) is a no-brainer,” Marc Raimondi wrote.

The Falcons ended up with two first-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. After selecting linebacker Jalon Walker 15th overall, the Falcons went on to trade back into the first round and select edge rusher James Pearce Jr. 26th overall.

It can be argued that it’s still a miracle that Pearce fell to 15. As Raimondi noted, Pearce’s 10.5 sacks were the most by any rookie since 2021. Not only that, but Pearce tied Micah Parsons for the second-longest sack streak by a rookie in NFL history, achieving the feat in six straight games.

It’s a bit surprising that teams like the Dallas Cowboys, who finished 23rd in sacks, or the Carolina Panthers, who were 28th, would pass on Pearce. However, the Falcons still get their elite young pass rusher in this redraft.

Walker falls from his original spot of being the 15th overall pick to the 27th overall pick, heading to the Baltimore Ravens.

“The Ravens desperately lacked a pass rush this season, recording their fewest sacks (30) in 15 seasons. Walker proved to be one of the best edge rushers in this class with his speed and explosiveness. His 5.5 sacks were the second most by a rookie this season.” Jamison Hensley writes.

Not to mention the Ravens would be bolstering their run defense, which was already top 10 in rushing yards allowed per game. Walker’s 81.3 PFF run defense grade was sixth out of 115 qualifying edge rushers.

Xavier Watts, who was not picked until the third round of the NFL Draft, goes at the end of the first round in this redraft, being selected 32nd overall by the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Jihaad Campbell had a quality rookie season, but the Eagles could pivot here for a playmaker at a position of need. Watts had five interceptions -- tied for second most in the NFL -- while posting 11 passes defensed and 96 tackles. It's hard to pass up that type of production.” Tim McManus writes.

Not only was Watts tied for the second most interceptions in the league as a rookie, but he was the first rookie in the last nine seasons to record 60 or more tackles and three or more interceptions in their first season in the NFL.

Watts was one of the steals of the draft, falling to Atlanta in the third round, a mistake that does not occur in ESPN’s redraft.

Because Atlanta would not be trading back into the first round in this simulation, ESPN had the Falcons taking cornerback Jacob Parrish with their second-round pick, No.46.

“The Falcons got five interceptions from third-round pick Xavier Watts in 2025. With him off the board, the best secondary option left would be Parrish, who Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said was perhaps the team's best cornerback in 2025. He could have been a solid No. 2 outside cornerback or strong in the slot,” Raimondi writes.

Parrish finished his rookie season with 76 total tackles and two interceptions.

Fortunately for the Falcons, the 2025 class remains in Atlanta’s hands. They landed elite talent: James Pearce Jr., Jalon Walker and Xavier Watts, who have already made an impact and will likely be defensive cornerstones for years to come.

