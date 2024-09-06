NFL Fans Applaud Justice Hill for Heroic Effort vs. Chris Jones on Ravens' Last Play
Although the Baltimore Ravens ended up being one Isaiah Likely shoe size away from a potential comeback win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night, one offensive player stepped up in a big way in the game's final two plays.
Ravens running back Justice Hill, lining up in the backfield next to Lamar Jackson for the last two plays, was given a task that's extremely difficult for even the best offensive linemen in the game: Stop five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones from getting to his quarterback.
Hill, who stands 5'10" and weighs 195 pounds, ended up meeting the 6'6", 310-pound Jones in the backfield on both plays. Hill got just enough of Jones on the second-to-last play of the game to allow Jackson to throw a pass, and blocked the Chiefs star for a good four seconds on the game's final snap.
NFL fans were impressed:
Hill only rushed one time for three yards in the opener, but he ended up playing six more snaps (43) than starting running back Derrick Henry (37) in Baltimore's loss—thanks in part to his impressive pass protection.
Jones, who has nearly a foot of height and about 115 pounds on Hill, couldn't get to Jackson on the game's final two plays, but he still finished the game with one sack and three total tackles.
The Chiefs (1–0) return to the field next Sunday to host the Cincinnati Bengals, while the Ravens will look for their first win in Week 2 against the Las Vegas Raiders.