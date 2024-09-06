SI

Isaiah Likely, Ravens Miss Last-Second Game-Tying Touchdown vs. Chiefs by an Inch

Tom Dierberger

Likely attempts to catch a game-tying touchdown in the closing seconds.
Football is dubbed the game of inches for a reason.

Trailing 27–20 with five seconds to play, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson threw a strike to tight end Isaiah Likely in the back of the end zone for what appeared to be a potential game-tying touchdown. Officials initially ruled it a completed catch, but a replay review confirmed that Likely's toe was out of bounds.

The call was overturned to an incomplete pass, and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs officially secured a Week 1 victory to launch their 2024 campaign.

That wasn't the only play on the Ravens' final drive filled with drama. On the previous play, Jackson missed a wide-open Zay Flowers on a pass to the end zone.

Jackson was rather inaccurate most of the night, but he did complete 26-of-41 attempts for 273 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for 122 yards on a team-high 16 carries.

On the other sideline, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 291 yards on 20-of-28 passing with one touchdown and one interception. Kansas City first-round pick Xavier Worthy shined in his debut, scoring twice on a 21-yard scamper in the first quarter and a 35-yard reception in the third.

The Chiefs, gunning for their third straight Super Bowl title, will return to the field in Week 2 to host the Cincinnati Bengals. Baltimore will search for its first win next Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

