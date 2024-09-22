Fans Couldn’t Process Anthony Richardson’s Worst Interception of the Season
Anthony Richardson did not get off to a great start in the Indianapolis Colts Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears. Richardson completed four of his first 10 passes for 110 yards and an interception. Things would have looked worse, but a whistle saved Richardson from throwing another pick earlier in the game.
The one he was credited with throwing was one that will be hard to forget.
Richardson rolled to his left and just kind of flicked the ball into the end zone. It's unclear if he was trying to find wide receiver Ashton Dulin or tight end Drew Ogletree and it doesn't matter because the pass wasn't actually near either of them. It was perfectly placed right in the middle of three Chicago Bears defenders.
The reactions to that throw have not been kind.
Richardson's season got off to a great start with one of the best throws you'll see all year. This one was one of the worst.