Fans Couldn't Believe the Latest Wrinkle in the Lions Trick Play Arsenal
The Detroit Lions are known for throwing in a ton of trick plays into their offense. On Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers they took things to another level.
Late in the first half while trailing 21-13, the Lions pulled out a hilarious wrinkle from the playbook.
Detroit faced first-and-10 from San Francisco's 15-yard line and backup offensive lineman Dan Skipper reported as eligible. Quarterback Jared Goff snapped the ball and handed it to running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who ran up the middle for no gain. It was a pretty standard, boring play. But not if you were watching closely.
After Goff handed the ball off, he faked an end around to All-Pro offensive tackle Penei Sewell.
Yes, you read that right, the Lions ran a fake end around to a 6'5" 335-pound offensive tackle. Because of course they did.
NFL fans were loving it.
In the end, the Lions might want to have that one back. Their previous trick play on Monday night was a huge success, plus Sewell had a ton of green grass in front of him and the possession ended with them turning it over on downs.