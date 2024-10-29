Fans Loved George Pickens's Inexplicable Move in Fourth Quarter of Win Over Giants
The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the New York Giants on Monday Night Football this week, 26-18, and George Pickens had himself an evening. The second-year wideout had 74 yards on four catches and could have had a touchdown, but found out the hard way that tapping one foot twice doesn't count as getting two feet in when making a catch on the sideline. He also had a weird move near the end of the contest that had fans howling.
With five minutes to go in the fourth quarter, the Giants kicked a field goal to pull within one score of the Steelers. Pittsburgh then gave New York life by fumbling on the second play after receiving the kickoff. On the return, guard Isaac Seumalo tackled Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke. Pickens was trying to get in on the action and ended up having to hop over the two players. But he apparently didn't have any place to land his feet so he sort of just ... flopped in the air and landed on his teammate.
Fans and media members alike thought it was hysterical:
Based on his form here, a career in wrestling awaits Pickens if he ever decides the NFL isn't for him.