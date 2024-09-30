Fans Loved Kirk Cousins’s Dad Quote About Vibes During Saints-Falcons Game
It feels like only yesterday when Kirk Cousins was spotted in an airplane draped in chains having the time of his life with the Minnesota Vikings squad. Some things change, like Cousins opting to join the Atlanta Falcons this past offseason. Other things, like Cousins’s uber-likable personality and undeniable “dad” swag, don’t.
Cousins helped the Falcons clinch a 26-24 win over the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday in a game where he admittedly didn’t have to do too much. The Falcons’ defense scored two touchdowns off Saints turnovers, and Cousins finished with 238 passing yards and one interception as Atlanta beat New Orleans on Younghoe Koo’s game-winning 58-yard field goal.
Cousins took the podium at the postgame press conference and, being new to the NFC South, was asked for his take on the intense rivalry between the Falcons and Saints.
He had the perfect “dad” answer:
“In the fourth quarter, we were a little backed up, and it was a TV timeout. And they were playing that song about the swag, the surf, and the whole stadium was moving. And I was looked around like, ‘This is pretty sweet.’”
The song, of course, is called “Swag Surfin’” by American hip hop group Fast Life Yungstaz and has become a staple at football stadiums across the country.
Fans thought Cousins’s reference to the song was just too funny.