NFL Fans Loved Kirk Cousins's Humble Quote After Leading Falcons to Comeback Win
It wasn't pretty for most of the game, but quarterback Kirk Cousins stepped up when it mattered most during the Atlanta Falcons' 22–21 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football.
Cousins shook off a rough debut in Week 1 and an ugly first half of football in Philadelphia to lead a game-winning touchdown drive in the final minute at Lincoln Financial Field. Trailing by six points with 1:39 to play, the Falcons marched down the field 70 yards in six plays to take the lead on a 7-yard touchdown pass from Cousins to receiver Drake London.
After the game, Cousins spoke to ESPN's Lisa Salters about his performance in the win.
"I still am not sharp enough," Cousins said. "I didn't feel like I was sharp enough today, accurate enough. I've got to be better. But that last drive can hopefully get us a boost going into next week. We can build on that."
At halftime, Cousins had tallied just 75 passing yards and led Atlanta to just six points on four drives. It was a disappointing two quarters that followed an underwhelming Week 1 performance in which he threw for 155 yards and two interceptions on 16-of-26 passing in a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
But things are looking up in Atlanta after Cousins's latest heroics in primetime.
"There's a lot of new. And it takes time," Cousins said. "I was pleased with the way we finished tonight, but there's still so much to be better with."
NFL fans were loving Cousins's postgame quote:
Cousins and the Falcons return to the field Sunday to host the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.