Fans Roasted Adam Schefter for Perplexing Saquon Barkley Super Bowl Birthday Tweet
Saquon Barkley continued his historic season with 118 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the Philadelphia Eagles' 55-23 win over the Washington Commanders in the NFC championship game. Barkley and the Eagles will now meet the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Feb. 9.
In a stunning coincidence, Barkley was born on Feb. 9, 1997. This means a few things.
First, Barkley is turning 28. Second, he's turning 28 on the same day as the Super Bowl. If you're having trouble following that, ESPN's Adam Schefter did his best to break it down on X.
"FWIW, Saquon Barkley's 28th birthday is Super Bowl Sunday. Barkley will turn 28 on the date of Super Bowl LIX."
You got that?
The replies to this tweet were a healthy mix of bots, Eagles fans ignoring the fact that Schefter said the same thing twice to express delight about the coincidence being a sign the Eagles would win the Super Bowl and people making fun of him for saying the same thing twice.
Okay, got it? If you're still having trouble just remember that Barkley's 28th birthday is on the same day as the Super Bowl and he will turn 28. And once you have that down try and figure out "what time does Saquon Barkley's birthday start?"