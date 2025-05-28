Fans Think Chiefs’ Social Team Gave Subtle Nod to Taylor Swift in New Offseason Video
Are you ready for it? The first day of the Kansas City Chiefs' organized team activities has already gotten underway, and among the hordes of large, muscular and hairy men reporting for football duty is a sparkling world-famous pop star—in spirit, anyway.
Swift was nowhere to be seen near the Chiefs' practice facilities in Missouri this week, but she may have still been sneakily included in a video the Chiefs' social media team posted this week that highlighted some of the players on the team.
In the video, Travis Kelce was briefly shown walking up to the building and greeting a Chiefs employee with his New Heights catchphrase, "Alright nah."
At what point in the video does Kelce show up? At the 13-second mark. And 13 just so happens to be Swift's favorite number of all time.
Chiefs beat writer Pete Sweeney was one of the first to notice this little easter egg:
Could it be a coincidence? Absolutely. Could the person in charge of splicing the player intros also have been a Swiftie and knew entirely what they were doing? Yes to that, too.
Nothing screams the start of football season like a classic Kelce-Swift re-introduction. Welcome back to the happy couple.