SI

Fantasy Studs and Duds NFL Week 9: Bears’ Trio Pulls Off Upset Over Bengals

Caleb Williams & Co. impressed in Cincinnati, while Daniel Jones and Jonathan Taylor struggled in a surprise stinker from the Colts in Pittsburgh.

Gilberto Manzano

Caleb Williams led the Bears to a thrilling 47–42 win over the Bengals.
Caleb Williams led the Bears to a thrilling 47–42 win over the Bengals. / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
In this story:

Panthers coach Dave Canales did fantasy football managers a favor when he started the week by saying that he was ditching the backfield committee and had plans to force-feed running back Rico Dowdle. 

Canales did not lie, constantly calling Dowdle’s number during Sunday’s upset in Green Bay. Those who didn’t lose faith in Dowdle were rewarded with a pair of rushing touchdowns from Carolina’s new lead back.

I believed Canales when he said he was done with the 50-50 split with Chuba Hubbard, but I didn’t like the matchup against a tough Packers defense. That was a terrible decision by me, but I’ll pat myself on the back for picking up Bears rookie running back Kyle Monangai in all of my leagues. 

Dowdle and Monangai are two running backs who made the studs’ list this week. And, of course, Lamar Jackson will be on that list after his stellar return on Thursday Night Football against the Dolphins. 

This story will be updated throughout the day. Points from Sleeper PPR standard scoring format.

Here are the studs and duds from NFL Week 9.

Studs

Rico Dowdle, RB, Panthers

Fantasy points: 28.10

Stats: 25 carries, 130 yards, 2 TDs; three targets, two catches, 11 yards

Dowdle didn’t miss a beat in his return as the featured back in Canales’s offense. He was instrumental in the Panthers’ upset win in Green Bay, putting the game away with tough runs in the final minutes. Dowdle out-touched Hubbard 27–5. Canales came through on his promise. 

Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers

Fantasy points: 31.70

Stats: 19-of-29, 250 yards, 2 TDs, INT; nine carries, 57 yards, TD

Herbert started the game against the Titans with a pick-six, but quickly made up for it with three total touchdowns, including a one-yard run. Herbert has been on a heater, scoring at least 30 points in three consecutive games.

Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals 

Fantasy points: 34.10

Stats: Nine targets, seven catches, 121 yards, 2 TDs

Higgins did his best to steal the victory from the Bears, producing a handful of acrobatic catches. Higgins cracked 30 points for the first time this season and hasn’t gone under single digits since Week 4. This Bengals offense has taken off since the arrival of Joe Flacco. 

Drake London, WR, Falcons

Fantasy points: 38.80

Stats: 14 targets, nine catches, 118 yards, 3 TDs

London delivered a hat trick during his sensational performance against the Patriots. The Falcons kept it close in New England because London stepped up during a rare sluggish performance from Bijan Robinson. 

Colston Loveland, TE, Bears

Fantasy points: 32.80

Stats: seven targets, six catches, 118 yards, 2 TDs

Loveland erupted after a slow start to his rookie season. Loveland had a pair of touchdowns, including the game-winner against the Bengals. Expect Loveland to be the most sought-after player on the wire this upcoming week. Loveland was only started by 12% of Sleeper users. 

Christian McCaffrey scored two touchdowns in the 49ers' win over the Giants.
Christian McCaffrey scored two touchdowns in the 49ers' win over the Giants. / Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers

Fantasy points: 34.30

Stats: 28 carries, 106 yards, TD; six targets, five catches, 67 yards, TD

McCaffrey bounced back in a big way after his nine-point dud vs. Houston last week. McCaffrey did it all in the victory over the Giants, recording 173 total yards. The star running back has now gone over 20 points in eight of nine games. 

Kyle Monangai, RB, Bears

Fantasy points: 22.80

Stats: 26 carries, 176 yards; five targets, three catches, 22 yards

The rookie out of Rutgers might have ignited a running back controversy with his stellar performance while filling in for the injured D’Andre Swift. Monangai’s physical runs added another element for the Bears’ offense during the wild game against the Bengals. 

Caleb Williams, QB, Bears

Fantasy points: 45.70

Stats: 20-of-34, 280 yards, 3 TDs; five carries, 53 yards; two catches, 22 yards, TD

Williams went off during the Bears’ wild victory over the Bengals. He scored a receiving touchdown and hit the game-winning touchdown pass to Loveland in one of the most bonkers games of the season. Maybe Williams and coach Ben Johnson have finally found a rhythm, especially with the trick plays. 

Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens

Fantasy points: 33.56

Stats: 18-of-23, 204 yards, 4 TDs; five carries, 14 yards

Jackson returned in a big way for his fantasy owners, dropping dimes and spreading the ball around against the Dolphins. The two-time MVP might not be fully healthy because he only ran five times, but his passing was on point in his first game in a month. Expect Jackson to put up more big points, with upcoming games against the Vikings, Browns, Jets and Bengals.

Mark Andrews, TE, Ravens

Fantasy points: 16.60

Stats: Three targets, two catches, 22 yards, 2 TDs

Andrews only had two catches against Miami, but he made them count with both being touchdown passes from Jackson. This was Andrews’s first double-digit performance since Week 4 against the Chiefs. 

Duds

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Broncos 

Fantasy points: 6.90

Stats: 15 carries, 61 yards; one catch, -2 yards

Dobbins didn’t make much of an impact in the Broncos’ win against the Texans. He’s still the team’s No. 1 running back, but rookie RJ Harvey continues to impress by finding the end zone in three consecutive games. 

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Lions

Fantasy points: 5.80

Stats: Nine carries, 25 yards; three catches, three yards

Gibbs was a surprise dud against the Vikings. He didn’t make much of an impact, but it’s strange that he only saw nine carries as a runner. David Montgomery had the better game with the lone rushing touchdown. 

Daniel Jones struggled in the Colts’ surprise loss to the Steelers.
Daniel Jones struggled in the Colts’ surprise loss to the Steelers. / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Daniel Jones, QB, Colts

Fantasy points: 16.08

Stats: 31-of-50, 342 yards, TD, 3 INTs; three carries, four yards, TD

Jones didn’t deliver a total stinker, but his three turnovers weren’t expected against the struggling Steelers defense. The Colts’ QB snapped his four-game streak with at least 20 points. 

Jordan Love, QB, Packers

Fantasy points: 9.02

Stats: 26-of-37, 273 yards, INT; one carry, one yard

Surprisingly, Love didn’t deliver much despite hitting the deep ball a few times against the Panthers. Love had his worst fantasy performance of the season after lighting up the Steelers last week. It was the first time he was held under 10 points this season. 

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts

Fantasy points: 7.70

Stats: 14 carries, 45 yards; two catches, 12 yards

Taylor cooled off in a big way during the Colts’ dud against the Steelers. The star running back didn’t crack 10 points for the first time this season, and it was the first time he didn’t score a touchdown since Week 4 against the Rams.

Tyrone Tracy Jr., Giants, RB

Fantasy points: 6.70

Stats: Five carries, 18 yards; four targets, three catches, 19 yards

Many fantasy managers spent a pretty penny to land Tracy on the wire this week. But Tracy wasn’t the featured back during the Giants’ first game without Cam Skattebo. Tracy only had five carries compared to the eight that went toward Devin Singletary. 

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Dolphins 

Fantasy points: 8.54

Stats: 25-of-40, 261 yards, INT

Tagovailoa’s four-touchdown performance against the Falcons was a one-week mirage. The Dolphins’ QB reverted to his old ways, producing a stinker against a Ravens defense that had issues defending the pass. It wouldn’t be a surprise if Tagovailoa loses his starting job in the coming weeks.  

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Gilberto Manzano
GILBERTO MANZANO

Gilberto Manzano is a staff writer covering the NFL for Sports Illustrated. After starting off as a breaking news writer at NFL.com in 2014, he worked as the Raiders beat reporter for the Las Vegas Review-Journal and covered the Chargers and Rams for the Orange County Register and Los Angeles Daily News. During his time as a combat sports reporter, he was awarded best sports spot story of 2018 by the Nevada Press Association for his coverage of the Conor McGregor-Khabib Nurmagomedov post-fight brawl. Manzano, a first-generation Mexican-American with parents from Nayarit, Mexico, is the cohost of Compas on the Beat, a sports and culture show featuring Mexican-American journalists. He has been a member of the Pro Football Writers of America since 2017.

Home/NFL