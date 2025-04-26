Fired-Up Will Howard, Jack Sawyer Clip Resurfaces After Steelers Draft Both OSU Stars
The Pittsburgh Steelers finally addressed their quarterback need when they selected Ohio State QB Will Howard with the 185th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Yes, we're all still waiting to hear from Aaron Rodgers—whether he will play next season and, if he does, if it will be in Pittsburgh—but at least the Steel City has another viable young option in their QB room should he not.
But Howard was not the only Buckeye the Steelers took on Saturday; the team also drafted OSU defensive end Jack Sawyer, meaning these two former teammates will be reunited in the 412.
As such, a clip of the two stars interacting on the sidelines of the Cotton Bowl vs. Texas resurfaced online. In the video, a very excited Howard is pumping Sawyer up after the latter's 83-yard scoop-and-score in the Jan. 10 game.
Take a look at that clip, and some of the reactions online, below:
And even the Steelers themselves got in on the bit.
If these two national champions bring all of that energy to Pittsburgh, it should be a great match for Steelers fans. Here we go, baby.