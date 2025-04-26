NFL Insider Says Steelers Have 'Feeling of Confidence' About Aaron Rodgers Signing
Free agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers remains on the open market, with the veteran still being heavily linked to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Steelers have pursued the four-time league MVP in free agency, but Rodgers has not signed as the calendar nears May.
The Steelers have a need in the quarterback room. Russell Wilson left in free agency for the New York Giants, while Justin Fields departed for the New York Jets to take over the job that Rodgers vacated when the team released him earlier this offseason.
The Steelers took former Ohio State quarterback Will Howard in the sixth round of the NFL draft, but ESPN's Adam Schefter says the franchise is growing increasingly more confident that Rodgers will ultimately sign with the team before the season begins.
"The Pittsburgh Steelers still have a feeling of confidence that Aaron Rodgers is going to wind up in Pittsburgh and that could have contributed to their decision to bypass a quarterback in this draft," Schefter said on Saturday.
If Rodgers wants to play in 2025, the Steelers make the most sense. At this point, most other franchises have their quarterback plans decided for next season.