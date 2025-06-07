SI

First Photo of Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers Included A Very Interesting Detail

Did you catch it?

Kristen Wong

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium.
Aaron Rodgers didn't have to quietly sneak into the Pittsburgh Steelers facility on Saturday, as he did earlier this year. Instead, he walked right through the front door to sign a one-year contract with his new team, finally making the rumors and reports official.

The Steelers shared a photo of their new No. 8 putting pen to paper this weekend, and in the picture fans couldn't help but notice one small but very interesting detail: Rodgers was wearing some new bling around his left ring finger.

Could there be love in the air in Pittsburgh?

The most straightforward conclusion was that Rodgers got secretly married in the offseason. But, those who have followed Rodgers's career thus far know that he is anything but an easy-to-figure-out man, and he may have had ulterior motives for wearing what by all accounts looks like a wedding ring.

Rodgers, 41, has had his share of high-profile relationships in the past but has not yet tied the knot, to the best of our knowledge. It's worth noting that the veteran quarterback was seen wearing what seemed to be the same black wedding last month at the Kentucky Derby.

In his first and probably last season with the Steelers, Rodgers will be focused on chasing one ring this fall, that's for sure. Still, fans couldn't help but be a little nosy about his enigmatic personal life:

KRISTEN WONG

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

