It's the First Sunday Without Football Since August, and the NFL World is Reacting Accordingly

The next NFL football game is over 160 days away.

Mike Kadlick

It's the first weekend without NFL football since August.
Somehow, it's only been a week since the Philadelphia Eagles took down the Kansas City Chiefs in dramatic fashion by a score of 40–22 in Super Bowl LIX.

It's certainly been an eventful seven days since then, but now that the dust has settled and the championship parade down Broad Street is complete, the NFL world is coming to the harsh realization that football season is officially over.

Here are some of the best—and saddest—reactions that have come across the X (formerly Twitter) ob this devastating Sunday:

While the bad news is that NFL football won't be back until the annual Hall of Fame Game—which will place this year on Thursday, July 31 in Canton, Ohio—the good news is: the league's calendar is cyclical.

The NFL combine is fast approaching at the end of this month, free agency opens in March and the draft will be here at the end of April.

Truly, the NFL never sleeps.

Mike Kadlick
Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

