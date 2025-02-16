It's the First Sunday Without Football Since August, and the NFL World is Reacting Accordingly
Somehow, it's only been a week since the Philadelphia Eagles took down the Kansas City Chiefs in dramatic fashion by a score of 40–22 in Super Bowl LIX.
It's certainly been an eventful seven days since then, but now that the dust has settled and the championship parade down Broad Street is complete, the NFL world is coming to the harsh realization that football season is officially over.
Here are some of the best—and saddest—reactions that have come across the X (formerly Twitter) ob this devastating Sunday:
While the bad news is that NFL football won't be back until the annual Hall of Fame Game—which will place this year on Thursday, July 31 in Canton, Ohio—the good news is: the league's calendar is cyclical.
The NFL combine is fast approaching at the end of this month, free agency opens in March and the draft will be here at the end of April.
Truly, the NFL never sleeps.