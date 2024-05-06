Five Players Who Most Likely Won't Make the 49ers 53-Man Roster
The 49ers' final roster cut-down date is three months away. Here's an early look at five players who likely won't make the 53-man roster.
1. Danny Gray
The former third-round pick has just one catch in two seasons. The 49ers drafted Gray to be a deep threat, but the 49ers don't throw deep that often, plus Gray doesn't do much else. He's not a particularly good route runner and he's a body catcher who drops too many passes, which probably is why the 49ers drafted two wide receivers this year.
2. Cameron Latu
The former third-round pick spent his entire rookie season last year on the Injured Reserve List, partly because he was injured, and partly because he was so bad in training camp that he wouldn't have made the 53-man roster. He simply couldn't catch the ball. He was a drop waiting to happen. So this offseason, the 49ers signed veteran tight end Eric Saubert, presumably to replace Latu unless he improves.
3. Nick Zakelj
The former sixth-round pick has played a whopping 12 snaps in two seasons. It's remarkable that he got drafted in the first place -- he went to Fordham and struggled big time at the Super Bowl. But he was roommates with Brock Purdy, which means it would have been awkward to release him. But Purdy got married this offseason, which means Zakelj's time with the team likely has come to an end.
4. Samuel Womack
The former fifth-round pick has started just one game in two seasons. Womack has carved out a niche for himself on special teams, but he'll have to play extremely well in training camp to be one of the top five corners on the depth chart. And right now, it looks like he's the odd man out.
5. Kalia Davis
The former sixth-round pick as appeared in just three games in two seasons due to injuries he suffered before he got drafted. It doesn't appear he ever will fully bounce back.