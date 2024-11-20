Five Potential Aaron Rodgers Landing Spots If He Doesn't Return to Jets in 2025
The more things change, the more things stay the same at New York Jets headquarters.
Exactly six weeks after firing coach Robert Saleh, New York parted ways with general manager Joe Douglas on Tuesday, putting an end to his tenure with the franchise after six years. Douglas's ousting could have other implications on the team beyond this season, including quarterback Aaron Rodgers's future.
Rodgers, who doesn't have any guaranteed money on his contract next season, did say last week that he "thinks" he'd like to play again in 2025. But with the Jets ushering in a new regime in the offseason, highlighted by eventually hiring a new general manager and head coach, one last dance for the soon-to-be 41-year-old in New York seems a lot less likely.
So, if Rodgers decides to put the pads back on for another go around in 2025 but doesn't return to the Jets, which teams could entertain the idea of signing the veteran before he calls it a career? Here are five options:
Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders have long been searching for a solution at quarterback. They failed to lock one down this year, as Gardner Minshew, Aidan O'Connell and Desmond Ridder have all seen action under center. Of course, drafting a quarterback seems like the logical solution to their woes at the position, and it's practically a foregone conclusion that Las Vegas will be in the market for a young arm in next year's draft.
Still, bringing in Rodgers for the 2025 season could also be a prudent move for the franchise. At 2-8, Las Vegas figures to be picking near the top of the board in next year's draft. It's possible whatever quarterback they select—whether it's Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward, Quinn Ewers or someone else—might not immediately be ready to take over the offense. Rodgers is the single most experienced quarterback in the league, and there won't be a more proven option than him available in the offseason.
Davante Adams, who forced his way out of Las Vegas to play alongside Rodgers in New York, wouldn't be too thrilled with this result.
Minnesota Vikings
An all-time great Green Bay Packers quarterback leaves the organization to make room for the next franchise guy and spends a bit of time with the Jets. When that doesn't work out, he heads back to the NFC North and signs with the rival Vikings to finish out his Hall of Fame career.
Where have we seen this before?
Rodgers following in Brett Favre's exact footsteps would be potentially the funniest route this could go. It's unlikely, but first-round pick J.J. McCarthy is the Vikings' only quarterback currently signed for the 2025 campaign. If Minnesota deems McCarthy isn't quite ready to take the keys to the offense after missing his rookie campaign due to two knee surgeries, perhaps a veteran like Rodgers could offer another stopgap year like Sam Darnold is providing in 2024.
If it happens, let's just hope Rodgers learns to not throw across his body late in the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship Game.
Indianapolis Colts
Joe Flacco, a free agent this offseason, doesn't seem likely to return to the Colts next year after losing his short-lived grasp on the starting role. The quarterback carousel that's occurred in Indianapolis shows anything but confidence in the future of the position, despite Anthony Richardson having made just 11 career starts. Richardson figures to be in the mix again next year, but if his inconsistencies persist, the team may not be too keen on committing to him as their starter in 2025.
Enter Rodgers, who could take on a role similar to that of Flacco this year, with potentially more fruitful results. The Colts may not be eager to draft another quarterback just two years after selecting Richardson with the No. 4 pick, so bringing in Rodgers for what figures to be his final season could be a way to address the position in the short term.
Tennessee Titans
Is Will Levis really the future under center for the Titans?
That remains to be seen. Levis has had his fair share of struggles, some more comedic than others, but he hasn't done much to inspire confidence in his ability to help the Titans reach the playoffs for the first time since 2021. Levis has a 4–12 record in his first 16 starts in the NFL. While injuries have derailed him this season, he's back in the fold now and will look to impress during the stretch run of the campaign.
If he doesn't do enough to convince the Titans he's their quarterback of the future, it may be time for the team to explore some veteran options in free agency, where a bridge deal with a QB like Rodgers would certainly be of interest.
New York Giants
It seems that the Daniel Jones experiment is finally coming to an end. That said, the Giants don't exactly have any concrete plans for the quarterback position going forward. While Tommy DeVito figures to return to the starting role in the short term, New York will almost certainly have a new face at quarterback in 2025.
Rodgers could present an intriguing option for the Giants, having already spent some time playing in the bright lights of New York. With a somewhat thin class of quarterbacks awaiting in the 2025 draft, the Giants could look for a rental year with Rodgers before re-entering the draft pool in 2026 for their quarterback of the future.
Ultimately, retirement is very much on the table for Rodgers in 2025 if he doesn't return to the Jets. Although he's expressed interest in returning next year, the struggles of the 2024 campaign are difficult to ignore. He'll be 41, turning 42, next season, and it's not clear if he'll be willing to commit all it takes to another season in a new organization. Still, should he decide to gear back up for one final season, these five franchises present potential landing spots for the veteran QB in year 21.