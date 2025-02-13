Five Potential Candidates to Replace Kellen Moore as Eagles Offensive Coordinator
After winning Super Bowl LIX over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night, Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni made it clear he wanted to retain offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.
"Hey Kellen..." he exclaimed when Terry Bradshaw asked about his OC during Fox's post-victory celebration. "Let's run this s--t back, Kellen. Let's run this back."
Unfortunately, his plea didn't work, as Moore officially accepted the New Orleans Saints' head coaching job on Tuesday.
So now—following a championship parade and with a Lombardi Trophy in their back pockets—Sirianni and Co. will embark on a search to find quarterback Jalen Hurts' sixth (!) play caller since he entered the NFL.
Here's a look at five potential candidates who could replace Moore in Philadelphia:
5. Jerrod Johnson
Current Position: Quarterbacks Coach, Houston Texans
Jerrod Johnson is the current quarterbacks coach of the Houston Texans, and has two notable connections to the Eagles and Sirianni.
A former quarterback himself, he spent the 2011 offseason with Philadelphia before being released. Johnson entered the coaching world in 2017 through the Bill Walsh Diversity coaching fellowship with the San Francisco 49ers before joining the Indianapolis Colts in 2019. He was promoted to offensive quality control coach in 2020 and worked alongside Sirianni—who was their offensive coordinator at the time.
While Johnson spent the last two seasons as C.J. Stroud's position coach in Houston, there's a chance his job could be in jeopardy after the hiring of Nick Caley to replace Bobby Slowik as offensive coordinator.
4. Frank Reich
Most Recent Position: Head Coach, Carolina Panthers (2023)
Frank Reich took the 2024 season off after being fired just 11 games into his tenure as the Carolina Panthers head coach in '23.
Becoming the Eagles' offensive coordinator would be a bit of a unique situation for Reich, who served in the same position from 2016 to '17 under Doug Pederson. After leaving Philly in 2018 to become the Indianapolis Colts head coach, Reich hired none other than Sirianni—the Los Angeles Chargers wide receivers coach at the time—to be his OC. There's certainly a built-in relationship there.
Could the two flip roles nearly four years later? We'll have to wait and see.
3. Doug Nussmeier
Current Position: Quarterbacks Coach, Philadelphia Eagles
The first in-house promotion for the Eagles that comes to mind is Doug Nussmeier, who spent the 2024 season as Philly's quarterbacks coach. However, it's worth noting that he could also potentially be a candidate to join the Saints alongside Moore.
Nussmeier has plenty of experience as an offensive coordinator—at the college level—with Fresno State (2008), Washington ('09 to '11), Alabama ('12 to '13), Michigan ('14), and Florida ('15 to '17). His stops as a QBs coach in the NFL were with the St. Louis Rams (2006 to '07), Dallas Cowboys ('18 to '19) Los Angeles Chargers ('23), and the Eagles ('24).
Nussmeier is the father of current LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier.
2. Mike LaFleur
Current Position: Offensive Coordinator, Los Angeles Rams
While Mike LaFleur is already an offensive coordinator—and has been since 2021—his current position with the Los Angeles Rams doesn't involve him calling plays, as that's Sean McVay's job.
The younger brother of Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, the 37-year-old has worked in the NFL since 2014. He's served as an offensive intern (Cleveland Browns, 2014), offensive assistant (Atlanta Falcons, '15 to '16), passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach (San Francisco 49ers, '17 to '20), and offensive coordinator (New York Jets, '21 to '22). LaFleur is a branch of the McVay-Kyle Shanahan tree.
Since this would technically be a lateral move for LaFleur, the Eagles would need permission from the Rams to bring him in for an interview.
1. Kevin Patullo
Current Position: Pass Game Coordinator & Associate Head Coach, Philadelphia Eagles
The leader in the clubhouse to potentially replace Moore as the Eagles offensive coordinator is another in-house candidate in Kevin Patullo.
"Who replaces Kellen Moore?" Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer asked in a column on Monday. "This, of course, is an important one. My guess would be Moore takes his right-hand man Doug Nussmeier with him to New Orleans, perhaps as offensive coordinator (pairing him, perhaps, with Brandon Staley as DC). That, as I see it, would leave pass-game coordinator Kevin Patullo as an internal option to be OC, if Nick Sirianni doesn’t go outside the building this time around."
Patullo has worked with the Eagles' head coach since 2018—serving as wide receivers coach ('18 to '19) and pass game specialist ('20) with the Colts during Sirianni's time as OC. He then came over to Philly with him as pass game coordinator in '21, and was given the associate head coach title in 2023.
"I trust him and have complete faith in him," Sirianni said of Patullo last week. "He's awesome."