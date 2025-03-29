SI

Football Fans Had Quite the Reaction to the NFL's New 2025 Draft Caps

New hats, same responses.

Mike Kadlick

Caleb Williams rocks a Bears hat at his introductory press conference in Chicago last year.
Caleb Williams rocks a Bears hat at his introductory press conference in Chicago last year.
Each year before the NFL draft, the league partners with New Era to create custom-branded hats—both for teams to give to their incoming class of rookies, as well as for public consumption.

And each year, like clockwork, the reactions from fans to said hats tend to be pretty negative.

While 2025 was no different, let's first take a look at all 32 caps—courtesy of The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov:

As Ari notes, each team's design features a different pin that's specific to every franchise. Despite featuring a cool homage to teams' cities and roots, fans still weren't pleased with this year's output—which they can see in action when the draft begins on April 24.

Here's a look at some of the reaction across X (formerly Twitter). Drink in the bevy of criticisms from a variety of different teams' fans for yourself:

They'll get them right eventually.

