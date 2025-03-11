SI

Former All-Pro Punter Johnny Hekker's Contract Details in Free Agent Deal With Titans

The veteran punter earned a fully guaranteed contract with the Titans on Tuesday.

Veteran punter Johnny Hekker has agreed to a free agency deal with the Tennessee Titans.
The Tennessee Titans have agreed to a free agent deal with former All-Pro punter Johnny Hekker, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 35-year-old Hekker's one-year deal, which will be fully guaranteed with the Titans, reunites him with special teams coordinator John Fassel, his former special teams coach with the Los Angeles Rams.

The 13-year-veteran has 963 career punts, and has averaged 46.8 yards per punt in his career. Hekker was named All-Pro for six straight seasons from 2013 to '18.

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

