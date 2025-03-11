Former All-Pro Punter Johnny Hekker's Contract Details in Free Agent Deal With Titans
The veteran punter earned a fully guaranteed contract with the Titans on Tuesday.
In this story:
The Tennessee Titans have agreed to a free agent deal with former All-Pro punter Johnny Hekker, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The 35-year-old Hekker's one-year deal, which will be fully guaranteed with the Titans, reunites him with special teams coordinator John Fassel, his former special teams coach with the Los Angeles Rams.
The 13-year-veteran has 963 career punts, and has averaged 46.8 yards per punt in his career. Hekker was named All-Pro for six straight seasons from 2013 to '18.
More NFL on Sports Illustrated
Published |Modified