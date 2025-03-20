Former Cowboys WR Michael Gallup Signs With NFC East Rival Commanders
NFL free agent wide receiver Michael Gallup has signed with the Washington Commanders, the team shared. Next season, he'll catch passes from Jayden Daniels, who is coming off an Offensive Rookie of the Year season.
After starting 67 games for the Dallas Cowboys over the last five years, Michael Gallup is going to suit up for a new team for the first time in his career—and he'll have two opportunities each year to go up against his former team as a newly-minted NFC East rival.
Gallup surprisingly retired from the NFL after being released by the Cowboys this offseason and quickly reversed his decision. He also met with the Seattle Seahawks, according to reports, who will have Sam Darnold under center, another quarterback who had an above-expectation performance in 2024.
The terms of Gallup's new contract were not initially reported.