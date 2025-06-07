SI

Former Dallas Cowboys CB Kelvin Joseph Arrested Following Fatal Crash

Joseph is facing multiple charges.

Former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph has been arrested in Texas.
Former Dallas Cowboys second-round pick Kelvin Joseph was arrested early Saturday morning in Richardson, Texas on charges of driving while intoxicated and collision involving personal injury or death. It was first reported by TMZ and also confirmed by CBS Sports, citing police.

Plano police received a call from Joseph before 6 a.m. local time admitting to authorities that he had been involved in a crash that struck a motorcycle. Joseph's BMW collided with a motorcycle and killed a 27-year-old woman who was operating the bike. Police said they "observed signs of intoxication" from Joseph, who was taken into custody.

Joseph's driving while intoxicated charge is a misdemeanor, while the collision involving personal injury or death is a second-degree felony.

Joseph played two seasons for the Cowboys before also joining the Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks and Indianapolis Colts. He has been playing with the DC Defenders of the UFL this summer.

