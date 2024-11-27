Former Giants QB Daniel Jones to Sign With Vikings
Just days after his release from the New York Giants, veteran quarterback Daniel Jones is signing with the Minnesota Vikings practice squad, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
As expected, due to his lucrative contract, Jones cleared waivers. Now that he's free to sign anywhere, he's joining the Vikings, fulfilling his goal of signing with a playoff contender.
It will be interesting to see what Jones's long-term future looks like in Minnesota, given Sam Darnold's strong play in his first year in Kevin O'Connell's system, as well as the team's investment in rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who got hurt in the preseason and is out for the year.
Jones has completed 64.1% of his passes in his six-year career, for 14,582 yards and 70 touchdowns to 47 interceptions.