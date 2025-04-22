Former NFL Kicker, CBS Broadcaster Jay Feely to Run for Congress in Arizona
Former NFL kicker Jay Feely, who for the last decade has worked as an NFL broadcaster for CBS Sports, is leaving the booth to run for public office.
The 48-year-old Feely is set to run as a Republican in Arizona’s fifth congressional district for a seat in the United States House of Representatives in the 2026 midterm election. The seat is being vacated by Andy Biggs, who is leaving his role to run for governor of Arizona in 2026.
"I'm excited about this next chapter of my life," Feely told ESPN on Tuesday. "I think that I feel God's calling pressing me into service, and that's what I really believe it is, is the civil service. I don't believe we have enough politicians that get into political office not for self-serving measures and that get into political office and don't want it to be a career, and that's what I believe. I believe it is very much a civil service."
Feely put out a message on social media thanking his colleagues at CBS for the last 10 years.
"I'm so grateful for my 10 years at CBS Sports. They took a chance on a kicker and allowed me to be in the booth calling NFL games )only the 2nd K ever to do that after the legendary Pat Summeral). I enjoyed every minute and I will miss the people I worked with the most. Jim Nantz is simply the best, he couldn't have been nicer to me from day 1. [Tom McCarthy] I couldn't ask for a more unselfish partner. Spero [Dedes] we had the funniest moments on air. Beth Mowins it was an honor to do your 1st NFL game. [Ben Holden] thank you for being a great friend and my 1st partner. Tony Romo I will miss our range sessions and game strategy talks. Ross Molloy thank you for being a great friend, mentor and my golf partner."
Feely kicked for seven different teams in 14 seasons in the NFL. He retired following the 2014 season with the Chicago Bears, and has been broadcasting for CBS ever since.