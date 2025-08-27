Former NFL QB Jay Cutler Will Serve Jail Time for Last Year's DUI Charge
Last October, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler was arrested in Franklin, Tenn., on multiple charges, including driving under the influence and gun possession while under the influence. Cutler was initially booked into Williamson County Jail, and later bailed himself out on $5,000 bond. Now Cutler will face additional jail time for the charges.
Cutler has agreed to plead guilty to driving under the influence, via WSMV4, and the weapon charge was dismissed. Therefore, the 42-year-old will serve four days of jail time, along with paying a $350 fine, forfeiting a gun and giving up his Tennessee license. Additionally, Cutler will be on unsupervised probation for one year and will attend a DUI safety class. His jail time will begin on Sept. 29.
On Oct. 17, 2024, Cutler rear-ended another car while driving under the influence. He reportedly offered the other drive $2,000 to not call the police and let him drive away. When police did arrive at the scene, they noticed Cutler looked visibly intoxicated. They also found "a rifle and a loaded Glock pistol in the center console of his truck."
Cutler's 12-year NFL career ended after the 2017 season, in which he started 14 games for the Dolphins. He was drafted 11th overall in the 2006 draft by the Broncos, where he played for three seasons. He spent the rest of his NFL career with the Bears.