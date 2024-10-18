Former NFL QB Jay Cutler Arrested on DUI, Gun Possession Charges
Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler was arrested in Tennessee on Thursday and is facing multiple charges, including driving under the influence and gun possession while under the influence, according to a report from TMZ.
Cutler was arrested Thursday night in Franklin, TN for driving under the influence, failure to exercise due care, violation of implied consent of the law and possession of a handgun while under the influence. Cutler was booked into Williamson County Jail, and later bailed himself out on $5,000 bond.
Cutler last played in the NFL in 2017 with the Miami Dolphins and had a 12 year career predominantly spent with the Chicago Bears and later, the Denver Broncos.
Cutler completed 62.0% of his passes for 35,133 yards and 227 touchdowns to 160 interceptions.