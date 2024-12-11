Former Patriots Player States Bill Belichick Would Be 'Worst' College Head Coach Ever
Add Ross Tucker to the list of former Patriots who aren't sold on Bill Belichick being a college head coach.
During his weekly appearance on WEEI Afternoons in Boston with Christian Arcand and Andy Hart on Tuesday, Tucker—who played for New England in 2005—was blunt about his thoughts on the 72-year-old potentially taking the head coaching job at North Carolina.
"Based on my experience playing college football, which is not the current era, and based on my experience playing for coach Belichick—which was almost 20 years ago—he would be probably, by far, the worst college head coach I could ever imagine," Tucker, host of the Ross Tucker Podcast, told the show with a chuckle.
"I mean the idea of the guy that I was around, recruiting," he continued. "Or like going into the living room of a 17-year-old—I want this to happen so bad I can taste it. I mean, if they do it, they've gotta have cameras everywhere. The guy, when I was in New England, was like 100% negative reinforcement. I would love to just see how quickly those kids go into the transfer portal."
While he seemed to be speaking in jest, this was quite the staunch review of Belichick from Tucker.
As of now, the Belichick-to-North Carolina story is quiet on all fronts. The former Patriots head coach has reportedly interviewed three times with the school and according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Belichick's interst is real and "if Belichick wants it, they could figure out a way for him to get it."