Camryn Bynum Leads Another Disney-Inspired Dance to Celebrate Turnover in Vikings-Packers
It didn't take long for the Minnesota Vikings' defense to showcase defensive back Cam Bynum's latest installment of his on-field choreography on Sunday.
On the Green Bay Packers' opening drive at U.S. Bank Stadium, Minnesota defensive end Jerry Tillery forced a Josh Jacobs fumble near the 40-yard line. Bynum was there to recover the fumble, and as is tradition, he led a herd of teammates to the end zone to conduct a celebratory dance.
This week, Bynum and the Vikings' defense lined up for a dance inspired by the song "We're All in This Together" from the 2006 Disney Channel classic High School Musical, doing their best impression of characters Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez.
"Celly we got today is insane," Bynum said before the game, via a video posted on social media by the NFL's official account. "Most viral one so far."
Bynum is having a breakout season on the Vikings' defense, both with his play on the field and his celebration coordinations. Earlier this year, Bynum has celebrated big plays with dances inspired by the movies Parent Trap and Camp Rock, as well as a routine in honor of Olympic break-dancing sensation Raygun.
After one quarter, the Vikings trailed the Packers 3–0. But there's no doubt Minnesota is winning the dance battle 1–0.