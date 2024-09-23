Four Most Logical Bryce Young Trade Destinations If Panthers Decide to Move on
The Carolina Panthers found themselves in the spotlight last week after benching former No. 1 pick Bryce Young in favor of Andy Dalton.
Among the many questions asked (like, "What are they doing over there?") was whether the franchise would consider trading Young. Head coach Dave Canales tried to shut that conversation down quickly by firmly informing media who asked that the Panthers are not interested in shopping Young.
However, this past weekend could ultimately change that. Dalton played a tremendous game of football, made Carolina's barebones roster look competent, and led perhaps the organization's most dominant effort in several years. The 36-year-old veteran isn't the long-term answer at QB but his now-proven competence may give the organization confidence in pulling the plug on Young while still remaining somewhat competitive this year.
Still, Dalton looking like a real quarterback isn't enough to give up on Young alone. But a good enough offer may convince the Panthers—and Adam Schefter reported on Saturday that there is plenty of interest in the former Heisman Trophy winner. The ESPN NFL insider said "several" teams have contacted the Panthers inquiring after Young's availability, while others have "mulled" a trade. Perhaps most relevant was Schefter's note that league sources believe it's "only a matter of time" before Carolina ships Young elsewhere.
All that indicates a Young trade is not likely but certainly seems possible. If so, the Panthers can't hope to recoup a first-round pick in exchange for his talents but a low Day 2 or high Day 3 pick seems reasonable—if no team is willing to offer a starting-caliber player, which seems likely as Young is a backup right now. The quarterback is in the second season of his four-year, $37 million rookie contract, which also includes a fifth-year team option. In other words, whoever wants to trade for Young won't be on the hook for too much financially and will have contract control up to 2027 if they choose to exercise the option.
Should the franchise decides to move on, here are the five teams that make the most sense as a new home for Young.
Miami Dolphins
This is the easiest match of player-to-team and the most common landing spot thrown around in Young trade discussions. Mike McDaniel crafted an offense perfectly suited for one former Alabama quarterback with flaws in his game; why not do it again? With Tua Tagovailoa's football future seemingly up in the air following his latest concussion and Skylar Thompson disappointing once more, the Dolphins have need of a new quarterback in the short-term and possibly beyond.
A good match of need on both sides. If the Panthers make Young available, the Dolphins should be at the front of the line.
Las Vegas Raiders
While the Raiders seemed very confident in their plan to start Gardnew Minshew and let Aidan O'Connell learn on the bench for the 2024 season, from the outside there doesn't seem much hope at quarterback. Minshew is a league-average player on his good days and O'Connell, a 2023 fourth-round pick out of Purdue, didn't really flash starter potential in the 10 games he started last season.
Look at it this way. If a trade for Young doesn't work out, the Raiders will be in the same spot they are right now: a rebuilding roster looking for its QB of the future. If it does work out, then the franchise can use its high draft picks this season and beyond to build out the roster around Young, returning to playoff contention ahead of schedule.
Tennessee Titans
The Titans want to give 2023 second-round pick Will Levis an earnest shot at the starting quarterback job. The 2024 season has not brought much optimism that he's worthy. The Titans are winless in Levis's three starts this year and look hapless more often than not; the Kentucky product has produced a shockingly high number of lowlights in the young season.
There's plenty of time for the 25-year-old to turn it around. But the Titans should prepare for the possibility he's more suited to backup duties. Giving Young a look makes plenty of sense on that front—and, similar to the Raiders, there isn't much downside.
New York Jets
The Jets are set to contend this season with Aaron Rodgers rounding into form. However, with only Tyrod Taylor on the depth chart, there doesn't seem to be a succession plan at QB—which is a problem when the starter is a 40-year-old coming off a torn Achilles. Retirement and/or another severe injury are real possibilities for Rodgers, and New York has nobody ready to step in.
Adding Young gives the Jets that contingency and a plan for the future. The front office has used the assets at its disposal to make the team better right now; they'd be well-off to dedicate at least some resources to the future.