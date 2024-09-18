Panthers Coach Dave Canales Addresses Bryce Young Trade Rumors
The Carolina Panthers took the NFL world by surprise Monday, opting to bench quarterback Bryce Young in favor of veteran Andy Dalton. The move came less than a year and a half after the Panthers made the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner the first overall pick in the NFL draft.
The move immediately stirred speculation that Carolina would seek to trade Young and start again—speculation Panthers coach Dave Canales put a lid on Wednesday afternoon.
"That's not something we're really considering," Canales said via Joe Person of The Athletic of a potential Young trade. "We have a great situation with our quarterbacks right now... We love where we're at and we're all hands on deck. We're focused on playing the (Las Vegas) Raiders this week."
Young has completed 31 of his 56 passes in two games this season for zero touchdowns and three interceptions.
Dalton will start Sunday for 0-2 Carolina against the Raiders—his second with the team following a spot start in Sept. 2023.