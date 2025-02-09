Fox Tribute Left Jimmy Johnson in Tears, and Had People Asking If He’s Retiring
Jimmy Johnson is a Hall of Fame football coach and has been a cornerstone of Fox's NFL broadcasts since the network first got football rights in the 90's. Ahead of Super Bowl LIX Fox ran a lengthy tribute to Johnson's playing, coaching and broadcasting career that felt a lot like a goodbye.
The only thing is, Johnson didn't say goodbye.
After watching the four-plus minute video Johnson was in tears on set as his co-hosts showered him with praise for his incredible life.
"That's the first time I've ever seen that," said Johnson. "I've gotta thank my family for allowing me the time to accomplish some of those things. And I was blessed ot have great players, great assistant coaches and great friends."
After Michael Strahan, Terry Bradshaw and Howie Long shared some quick thoughts Johnson added, "I can truly say because of my family and because of ya'll, I've never been happier than in this time of my life. Happiest I've ever been in my life."
That's when Curt Menefee asked, "Was that goodbye?"
Johnson responded by saying, "One day at a time, Curt. One day at a time."
It felt like something that would run right before someone announces his retirement. You know, like they'll probably run right before Terry Bradshaw retires in a few years.
While Johnson and Fox try to sort it out, here's the full tribute.