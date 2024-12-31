Fred Warner Took a Straight Shot at Dan Campbell in NSFW Hype Speech
The San Francisco 49ers might have fallen short of their goals for the 2024 NFL season, but they’re still leaving it all on the field.
Ahead of Monday night’s matchup against the Detroit Lions, linebacker Fred Warner delivered his team a brilliant hype speech that included a direct shot at Lions head coach Dan Campbell.
“Dan Campbell said ‘We’re bringing everybody to the west coast,’” Warner began. “But why? To get your ass beat tonight. They gotta leave like this, limping home.”
“Put your f–– forehead on their f–– forehead, and let them feel it from the first play to the last play.”
We’re going to assume Warner was speaking somewhat metaphorically, as it’s doubtful he’s looking for his teammates to pile up targeting penalties on the night.
Warner’s mention of Campbell was a reference to the Lions coach indicating earlier this week that he intended to play his starters against the 49ers, rather than rest his roster ahead of next week’s game against the Minnesota Vikings that will determine the winner of the NFC North.
Warner apparently heard those words, took them to heart, and put them up on the locker room wall.