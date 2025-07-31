SI

Free Agent Noah Fant to Sign With AFC North Contender

The free agent tight end has agreed to a deal with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Former Seattle Seahawks tight end Noah Fant is signing with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Following his release from the Seattle Seahawks last week, veteran tight end Noah Fant garnered significant interest throughout the league.

Now after a week of visits, Fant will sign with the Cincinnati Bengals, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Fant, who is entering his seventh NFL season, has played three seasons for the Denver Broncos followed by three more with the Seattle Seahawks. He has tallied 300 career receptions for 3,305 yards and 15 touchdowns. Last season with Seattle, he caught 48 passes for 500 yards and one touchdown in 14 contests.

Fant will now play with the best quarterback he's ever had in Joe Burrow, in an offense full of playmakers. He will certainly have an opportunity to play a significant role as the Bengals look to contend in the AFC North after a disappointing 2024 season.

