SI

Seahawks Make Roster Decision on Tight End Noah Fant Ahead of Start of Training Camp

Fant's release will earn the Seahawks some serious savings against the salary cap.

Mike McDaniel

The Seattle Seahawks have released veteran tight end Noah Fant.
The Seattle Seahawks have released veteran tight end Noah Fant. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Seattle Seahawks have released veteran tight end Noah Fant, according to multiple reports.

Fant, a former 2019 first-round pick, was traded to Seattle as part of the 2022 trade that sent longtime Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver.

Fant caught 130 passes for 1,400 yards and five touchdowns in 42 games in Seattle.

Fant's release saves the Seahawks $8.91 million against the salary cap this season. He was scheduled to earn $8.49 million in non-guaranteed salary.

Fant now hits the open market with an opportunity to pick his next team with training camps set to be fully open across the league this week.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NFL