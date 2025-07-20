Seahawks Make Roster Decision on Tight End Noah Fant Ahead of Start of Training Camp
Fant's release will earn the Seahawks some serious savings against the salary cap.
The Seattle Seahawks have released veteran tight end Noah Fant, according to multiple reports.
Fant, a former 2019 first-round pick, was traded to Seattle as part of the 2022 trade that sent longtime Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver.
Fant caught 130 passes for 1,400 yards and five touchdowns in 42 games in Seattle.
Fant's release saves the Seahawks $8.91 million against the salary cap this season. He was scheduled to earn $8.49 million in non-guaranteed salary.
Fant now hits the open market with an opportunity to pick his next team with training camps set to be fully open across the league this week.
