Gardner Minshew Hilariously Reveals What Maxx Crosby Told Him During Pep Talk

Crosby was spotted sharing some motivational words to Minshew after an interception during the Week 2 win over the Ravens.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew calls a play at the line of scrimmage during his team's win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew calls a play at the line of scrimmage during his team's win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

During the second quarter of the Las Vegas Raiders' 26-23 win over the Baltimore Ravens, Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew threw an interception with his team trailing 6-3 at the time, prompting teammate and All-Pro defensive end Maxx Crosby to pull Minshew aside on the sidelines.

Crosby could be seen poking Minshew in the chest and talking to him in an encouraging manner, resulting in many wondering what was said, especially after Minshew ultimately led his team to victory after his early struggles.

Speaking to reporters at the Intermountain Health Performance Center in Clark County, Nev. on Wednesday, Minshew revealed what Crosby said to him.

"He grabbed me and just said, 'Hey, we got your back, dude. We need that Washington State Gardner. We need that.' And I was like, 'Man, you're right, dude. Let me see if I can go whip that up real quick.' "

"Nah man, that dude's a great leader. He does it the right way. Couldn't be more grateful to have him on our team."

Washington State Minshew, the QB who threw for 4,779 yards and 38 touchdowns as a college senior back in 2018, certainly showed up in the second half of the game, as Las Vegas scored on four consecutive drives and 13 unanswered points to win the contest.

After a pair of road games, Minshew, Crosby and the Raiders head back to Las Vegas for their home opener against the Carolina Panthers in Week 3.

