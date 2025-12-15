Gardner Minshew Paid Patrick Mahomes the Ultimate Compliment After QB’s Injury
The Chiefs lost their chance at a fourth straight Super Bowl appearance on Sunday afternoon, as their loss to the Chargers on Sunday afternoon put them at 6–8 on the 2025 season and officially eliminates from playoff contention. To make matters worse, they also lost franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes for the remainder of the season—and potentially the start of next season—to a torn ACL.
While trying to help his team take the lead with just under two minutes to go in the contest, the 30-year-old signal caller was rolled up on by L.A. defender Da’Shawn Hand. He went to the ground and looked to be in serious pain before eventually getting helped off the field and taken to the locker room by trainers. He did not return to the game, and was replaced by backup Gardner Minshew—who proceeded to throw a game-sealing interception to close out the defeat.
After the game, Minshew spoke with reporters about taking over for Mahomes and in doing so, paid the three-time Super Bowl champion quite the slew of compliments.
“Yeah it’s very frustrating, man,” Minshew said of the Chiefs' season as a whole. “It’s been hard to watch for Pat. Like that dude puts so much into it. I don’t think I’ve ever respected anybody I’ve ever played with more. I’ve never seen anybody I’ve played with give so much of themselves to the team. And to not get the results is hard.”
“But I have more confidence in him than anybody to come back and be better than ever,” he continued, before later adding that Mahomes, “shows up every day, every play, every work day just giving it his best, trying to lead, and yeah he’s the best.”
Like I said, quite the compliments.
Mahomes will finish the 2025 season having thrown for 3,587 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions while logging an 89.6 passer rating—the lowest of his career. In all likelihood, it'll be Minshew rounding out the season for the Chiefs as they take on the Titans, Broncos and Raiders to close out the campaign.