Garrett Wilson Seemingly Approves of Jets' Justin Fields Signing
The New York Jets and quarterback Justin Fields agreed to terms on a two-year, $40 million contract on Monday that includes $30 million in guaranteed money.
The deal makes the 26-year-old the team's de facto starting quarterback in 2025, and also reunites him with his former Ohio State teammate in Garrett Wilson. Fields and Wilson—New York's top wide receiver—both played for the Buckeyes from '19 to '20 and connected on 11 touchdowns during their time together in Columbus.
Just a few hours into their tenure together with the Jets, Willson already seems to be excited about the move.
As shared by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on X (formerly Twitter), the 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year liked the NFL's post about the transaction on Instagram.
Here's a look:
"If that would happen, that would be awesome," Wilson said back in 2022 when asked about potentially teaming up with Fields at the next level. "I haven’t really thought about where I’d be playing. Anywhere would be a blessing. Definitely to link back up with Justin at the NFL level would be a dream come true, for sure."
They now get their chance at said dream in pretty cool full-circle moment for the two young players.