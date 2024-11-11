Garrett Wilson Says Jets Are ‘Playing Like Trash’ After Blowout Loss to Cardinals
The New York Jets are watching their NFL season circle the drain after Sunday’s 31-6 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, dropping their sixth of their last seven games.
Coming off an emphatic win over the Houston Texans last week, Aaron Rodgers and the Jets failed to ride their momentum and struggled to put up points on the board against Arizona. Rodgers, who found himself at the center of a few embarrassing plays, completed 22-of-35 passes for 151 yards and no touchdowns.
Garrett Wilson finished as the team’s leading receiver with five catches for 41 yards, marking the eighth straight game in which the young wideout has reeled in at least five grabs.
But, Wilson looked dejected after yet another disappointing loss this season and didn’t hold back on his team’s offensive performance.
“You go out and play like that, you know it’s gonna be tough to find that energy,” Wilson told reporters. “I don’t think we went into this with the wrong mentality, I don’t think we went about our meetings, our practices this week in the wrong way. I just think that at the end of the day, it’s about Sundays. I say that all the time… The energy's not there because we're playing like trash.”
The Jets settled for two field goals in the first half and failed to score for the rest of the game. New York's exciting offensive duo of Rodgers and Davante Adams, who connected for nearly 100 yards in Week 9’s win over the Texans, looked out of sorts against the Cardinals, with Adams recording six catches on 13 targets and dropping a potential touchdown catch late in the game.
The Jets (3-7) will look to bounce back when they host the Indianapolis Colts next Sunday.