Garrett Wilson Could Request a Trade from Jets if Aaron Rodgers Returns in 2025
The latest reporting out of New York won't make you too happy if you're a Jets fan.
After ESPN's Rich Cimini floated last week that wide receiver Garrett Wilson could request a trade this offseason, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport added some further context to the story on Sunday morning:
"Privately, there have been questions regarding whether Rodgers and Wilson can find common ground since they had a blowup during training camp," Rapoport wrote for NFL.com. "While Wilson will not publicly say it, those who know him well believe he's been frustrated at the lack of looks from Rodgers while wondering what else he can do to fix the relationship."
He continued: "New York also received calls from teams interested in trading for Wilson after they acquired Davante Adams in October, and while they had no interest back then, a new GM might see him as a trade piece to help them acquire a new QB in the draft.”
Rapoport made clear that while Wilson has yet to officially request a trade, “that is one of the options for how to proceed,” if the Jets decide to stick with Rodgers at quarterback next season.
The 24-year-old pass catcher has quickly become a star since being drafted by the Jets with the 10th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Not only is he on pace for a third straight 1,000-yard season in 2024, but he's also scored a career-high six touchdowns. Wilson is eligible for a contract extension this coming spring.
"I don't know man," the wide receiver explained last week when asked if he'd want to remain in New York long-term.
"If they do it, I would be blessed and that would be awesome," Wilson said. "I love the Jets. At the end of the day, they were the first ones that believed in me. So yeah, you know. I can't be worrying about all that. Just going to finish these three games the right way.”
At 4-11, the Jets are out of playoff contention with two games remaining in the 2024-25 season.