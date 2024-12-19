Garrett Wilson Gives Vague Answer on Whether He Wants to Remain With Jets
The New York Jets may have an added worry on their hands alongside recent reporting about owner Woody Johnson's wild reign over the team.
Following Jets practice on Thursday, star wide receiver Garrett Wilson was asked about the possibility of signing a contract extension with the team. He gave a very vague answer:
"I don't know man," Wilson began to explain. "I just figure—I just do whatever, you know, whatever. Go about my day however, be where my feet at, you know?"
Not a very promising response.
"And if they do it," he continued. "I would be blessed and that would be awesome. I love the Jets. At the end of the day, they were the first ones that believed in me. So yeah, you know. I can't be worrying about all that. Just going to finish these three games the right way. But, I don't know man I can't be looking into all that right now, you know?"
The question for Wilson comes amid speculation from ESPN's Rich Cimini that the pass catcher could request a trade out of New York this offseason.
"[I] talk to people in Garrett Wilson's circle," Cimini said on his Flight Deck podcast this week. "They think—now I wanna emphasize this is speculation on their part—they think he will ask for a trade after the season."
The Jets drafted Wilson out of Ohio State with the 10th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft—and he's shined ever since. Not only is the 5'11" pass-catcher on pace for a third straight 1,000-yard season, but he's also scored a career-high six touchdowns in 2024 and—aside from some rather public frustration with QB Aaron Rodgers last weekend—has been a consummate professional for an otherwise dysfunctional franchise.
If Wilson is ultimately put up for trade by New York, they'll surely have plenty of suitors ready to pick up the phone.
The 4–10 Jets take on the Rams this coming Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EST from MetLife Stadium.