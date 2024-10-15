Davante Adams Trade Was in Motion Before Jets' Loss to Bills
The New York Jets traded for Davante Adams on Tuesday, not long after they dropped a game to their AFC East rivals, the Buffalo Bills. With the loss the Jets fell to 2-4 on the season which ties them with the Las Vegas Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals for the 10th-best record in the AFC.
Despite the timing of the news that the Jets were finally acquiring Adams, the move was not made in reaction to the Jets latest loss according to SI's Albert Breer.
This means that the move, which has been rumored and suggested by just about everyone since the offseason, was probably done as a reaction to one of the Jets' previous losses. Possibly their Week 5 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London which also resulted in the firing of Robert Saleh.
Or maybe even going back to the Jets' Week 4 loss to the Denver Broncos when the New York offense failed to score a touchdown and lost to Bo Nix at the Meadowlands.
Whatever the final straw was, Adams is now a member of the New York Jets.