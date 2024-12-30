Garrett Wilson Candidly Addressed Jets' Effort Levels After Blowout Loss to Bills
The New York Jets suffered a painful, lopsided defeat at the hands of the division rival Buffalo Bills on Sunday as the team continues to limp to the finish line of a disappointing 2024 season.
After the game, Garrett Wilson was asked by reporters about the team's effort levels, and he admitted that it's been a frustrating season. As for the results, Wilson noted that he felt that the team comes ready to play each and every week, but things often just don't click on Sundays.
"I always feel like we go out there, the vibe feels right, we're ready to play. Then we get our ass kicked," said Wilson, via Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.
Wilson didn't shy away from the fact that the Jets were completely outperformed during their 40–14 defeat against Buffalo, a game in which they trailed 40–0 at one point. He hauled in seven catches for 66 yards and a garbage-time touchdown in the loss.
"It's frustrating, but it's going to make those good times coming down the road that much more enjoyable because we went through things like this," added Wilson, speaking about the team's struggles.
The Jets had high hopes coming into the '24 campaign, but they fell drastically short in just about every regard. The 24-year-old didn't deny that the disappointing season has been a taxing one, but Wilson remained optimistic that things would get better in the future. Of course, his future with the franchise is somewhat uncertain amid recent rumors that he could potentially seek a move away from the Jets in the offseason.
Wilson and the Jets will hope to end the year on a strong note when they take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 18.