Garrett Wilson Opens Up About Tense Viral Videos With Aaron Rodgers
The relationship between veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers and rookie standout receiver Garrett Wilson was hyped up ahead of the 2023 season as the duo would partner up for the New York Jets.
However, fans didn't really get to see their on-field chemistry in action as Rodgers suffered a season-ending torn Achilles in the first drive of the first game in 2023.
This season, Rodgers and Wilson will hopefully be able to give the fans the show they've been waiting over a year for. But, they enter the season after a video during training camp went viral showing a heated altercation between the quarterback–receiver duo.
Speaking to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer on behalf of Dr. Teal's, Wilson admitted he's working on having conversations with Rodgers about what's going down on the field so their relationship doesn't come off as tense as it did in these videos.
"It's not always going to be pretty to the camera. It's a tough sport we play, it's a physical sport, a sport for competitors—that side comes out of us when we're out there on the field. That's what you saw on those videos," Wilson said. "I'm just truly blessed to have Aaron because we can have conversations like that, and the ball's still coming next time we leave the field. It's really cool for me, and I'm learning every time we have those conversations."
Their relationship off the field is growing, too, Wilson said. He loves hearing about Rodgers's football insight from the 19 years he's played in the NFL.
"He's like having another coach out on the field, except for he can sling it the best of all time," Wilson said. "With him, if I can just have those conversations when we're in the film room, when we're having one-on-ones, I truly feel like I get better from him, gaining just a different point of view. ... I haven't played with a quarterback that's been able to offer that same insight.
"When someone plays until their 40, that's not by accident."
The Jets will be aiming to have a more successful season this year after going 7–10 last season with Rodgers's absence.