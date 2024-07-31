Jets' Aaron Rodgers, Garrett Wilson Brush Off Early Training Camp Back-and-Forths
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers's 2023 was a short one, during which the signal-caller threw just one pass before tearing his Achilles in his team's season-opening win over the Buffalo Bills.
Thus, the four-time MVP likely has little rhythm with even the Jets' most reliable wide receivers.
On Tuesday, footage spread across social media of a manifestation of that fact—Rodgers and New York wide receiver Garrett Wilson appearing to argue about a route. Though the discussion appeared to end amicably, fans took the video and ran with it.
The episode led Rodgers and Wilson to rebuke speculation surrounding their relationship on Wednesday.
"He's got to get on my page, but I have to get on his page, too, because he's got a whole book that I need to understand fully," Rodgers told reporters via Rich Cimini of ESPN. "So those are good conversations. They might appear to be much more heated than they are, but there's usually a smile on our face afterwards—at least one of us."
Wilson, who is 16 years Rodgers' junior, followed up an Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign in 2022 with a second 1,000-receiving yard season.
"It's truly enlightening for me every time we have problems like that, despite how it may look, just because I am an emotional, passionate guy," Wilson said. "So, when we lose, I might look a certain way, but in reality, all those conversations, those things are helping me be better for Aaron because he can make your life real easy."
The Jets open their 2024 campaign on Sept. 9 against the San Francisco 49ers.